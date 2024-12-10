Slafkovsky notched an assist and two hits in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

The assist was Slafkovsky's first point over five games in December. The 20-year-old winger has gotten on the scoresheet in back-to-back games just twice this year, and he has four multi-point efforts -- that's offense in short bursts rather than on a consistent basis. Overall, he's at two goals, 13 helpers, 31 shots on net, 67 hits and a minus-8 rating through 25 appearances. Slafkovsky averaged nearly two shots per game and converted at 13.2 percent in a 20-goal, 50-point 2023-24, but this year, he's at 1.2 shots per game at a 6.5 percent conversion rate, which explains the bulk of his struggles.