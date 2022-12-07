Slafkovsky registered an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Slafkovsky helped out on Josh Anderson's game-winning marker early in the second period. Over the last seven games, Slafkovsky has a goal and three assists -- it looks like he's getting more comfortable while seeing third-line minutes. The rookie winger is up to eight points, 25 shots, 19 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 21 outings.