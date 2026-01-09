Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist in a 6-2 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Slafkovsky is on a three-game, five-point streak (two goals, three assists), and he has 15 points, including seven goals, in his last 10 games. Interestingly enough, Slafkovsky's goal Thursday came without a shot -- he was awarded an empty-net goal late in the third when Carter Verhaeghe slashed his stick and broke it as the big forward was driving the net. Overall, Slafkovsky has 16 goals, 19 assists, 42 PIM, plus-10 and 88 shots in 44 games.