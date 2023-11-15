Slafkovsky had an assist, one shot on goal, one blocked shot and four hits over 14:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Calgary.

Slafkovsky picked up the secondary helper on Montreal's lone goal, his first point in five games. Unlocking the 2022 first-overall draft pick's offense has been a primary objective of Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis -- the coach is giving him stability in terms of TOI and linemates -- but Slafkovsky has just one goal on 24 shots and three points over 16 games.