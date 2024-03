Slafkovsky had an assist, a blocked shot and a hit in Thursday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Bruins.

Slafkovsky corralled a loose puck in front of Linus Ullmark and found Suzuki at the side of the net for a first-period equalizer. The assist extended a point streak to three consecutive games and upped his season total to 35. The streak comes after the 19-year-old went eight games with just one point.