Slavkovsky (upper body) will be back in the Montreal lineup Saturday as they visit the St. Louis Blues, according to RDS.ca.
Slavkovsky missed the last three games with the injury. The first overall selection of the 2022 Draft has a solitary goal in five games. He will see likely see action on the third line Saturday with Sean Monahan and Kirby Dach.
