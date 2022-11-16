Slafkovsky had four shots and three blocked shots over 12:24 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Devils.
Slafkovsky returned to the lineup after sitting the last two games while on an NHL-imposed suspension. The rookie was back on the fourth line but was added to the second power-play unit, getting 1:59 TOI while Montreal was a man up.
More News
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Finishes serving suspension•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Suspended for two games•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Set for hearing with league•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Booted for boarding•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores in loss•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Returns to action Saturday•