Slafkovsky produced a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

The 2022 first overall pick shook off the bust label with a strong finish to the season that saw him collect seven goals and 19 points over the final 19 games. Slafkovsky played all 82 games for Montreal in his second NHL season and racked up an even 20 goals and 50 points, and the 20-year-old will be prominent on sleeper lists heading into the 2024-25 campaign.