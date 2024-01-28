Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He finished with five shots and two hits over 17:09 of ice time.
Slafkovsky attempted a pass but it instead hit Ryan Graves and redirected into the net. It was Slafkovsky's seventh goal of the season and third over the last seven games. Four of his last five points have come on the power play.
