Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots, added four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Hurricanes.

Slafkovsky has scored in back-to-back games and has points in three straight. The 20-year-old winger has also turned up the physicality as he looks to model his game into that of a power forward. He had some rough stretches in November and December, but Slafkovsky appears poised to evolve his playing style to adapt to the rigors of the league. He's up to 10 goals, 22 assists, 78 shots on net, 133 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 55 appearances. A strong finish to 2024-25 likely won't be enough for the Canadiens in the playoff race, but it bodes well for Slafkovsky having the right mentality moving forward.