Slafkovsky recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights.

The 21-year-old winger posted his first multi-point game since Oct. 25, when he had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 road win over the Canucks. Slafkovsky also snapped a long 10-game goal drought, as his previous strike had come in a 4-3 win over the Senators on Nov. 1. The Canadiens have won six of the seven games in which the promising winger has found the twine this season.