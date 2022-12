Slafkovsky scored a goal in Montreal's 2-1 win against Calgary on Thursday.

Slafkovsky has four goals, six points and 23 PIM in 18 games this season. Entering Thursday's contest, he was averaging just 11:00 of ice time, but that includes 1:04 on the power play. His overall minimal role clearly limits his current fantasy value, but the fact that he's being used on the power play does keep things interesting.