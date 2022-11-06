Slafkovsky scored a goal on three shots and blocked a shot over 11:34 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vegas.

Slafkovsky finished off the scoring with just under five minutes remaining in the third period. It was the rookie's third goal in nine games played, an encouraging sign for a team in need of depth scoring. He's seeing time mainly on the fourth line, as head coach Martin St. Louis eases the 18-year-old into the NHL, but he could develop into a secondary sniper. Slafkovsky told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that he's learning to find more opportunities to shoot. He has just nine shots on net but fired a season-high three Saturday.