Slafkovsky scored two goals, placed two shots on net, recorded two blocks and dished out four hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky scored on a power-play less than three minutes into regulation before he later cut Montreal's deficit in half with his second goal of the night. With the pair of twine finders, he is up to 19 goals, 40 points, 95 shots on net, 75 hits and 49 blocks across 49 games this season. Not only has the 21-year-old winger made a strong impact offensively with 20 points over his last 15 games, but he has excelled without the puck as well. He is tied for ninth with his linemate, Oliver Kapanen, in blocks among NHL forwards with 49. Slafkovsky is on pace for a new career high in points if he can surpass the 51 tallies he totaled a season ago. His all-around play warrants him strong fantasy value for the foreseeable future.