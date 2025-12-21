Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Penguins.

Slafkovsky broke the deadlock for Montreal with a snap shot at the 16:41 mark of the first period. This goal also ended a prolonged eight-game slump for Slafkovsky, whose previous goal had come against the Jets on Dec. 3. The 21-year-old winger has done a good job of navigating through the ups and downs this season, and he's tallied 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 35 games. If he picks up the pace, he could reach the 50-point plateau for a third consecutive campaign.