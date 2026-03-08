Slafkovsky scored two goals, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Kings.

Slafkovsky gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead late in the second period with an even-strength goal, and then he evened things up at three goals apiece with a power-play tally at the 14:38 mark of the final frame. This two-goal performance allowed Slafkovsky to set a new career-high mark in points. He had reached the 50-point plateau in the previous two seasons, but now he's up to 52 points (23 goals, 39 assists) in 62 contests in 2025-26. He has set career-best marks in both goals and points this season.