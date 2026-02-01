Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores vs. Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky recorded a power-play goal and took seven shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.
Slafkovsky hadn't scored in back-to-back games since late December, and he left his mark at the 11:20 mark of the first period with a wrister. The winger has points in three of his last four contests and tallied 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) across 16 games in January.
