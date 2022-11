Slafkovsky will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for boarding Detroit's Matt Luff.

Slafkovsky was ejected from Wednesday's game with Detroit after the boarding call but appears set to miss some more time. With Luff picking up a long-term upper-body injury as a result, Slafkovsky could be facing a multi-game suspension. Assuming Slafkovsky won't play against Vancouver on Wednesday, Michael Pezzetta figures to step into the lineup while Sean Monahan could see additional power-play minutes.