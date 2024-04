Slafkovsky had a power-play assist, one shot on net and five hits in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Slafkovsky slid a no-look, backhand pass to Nick Suzuki, who buried a one-time for Montreal's first goal. Slafkovsky is burnishing a breakout season with 14 points over the last 13 games. He needs five points over the final six games for a 50-point season.