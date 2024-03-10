Slafkovsky recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Toronto. The 19-year-old forward also had three shots on net, one block and five hits.

Slafkovsky set up Mike Matheson just 38 seconds into the game then helped on Alex Newhook's third-period power-play tally. The two assists came after an eight-game stretch during which Slafkovsky posted one point. It's been a remarkable year of development for Slafkovsky, including areas not measured by statistics, following an underwhelming rookie season in 2022-23. He's up to 33 points (11 on power play) with 117 hits over 64 games.