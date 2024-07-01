Slafkovsky signed an eight-year, $60.8 million contract extension with Montreal on Monday.
Slafkovsky still has one more season left on his entry-level deal before his new contract makes him much richer. The 20-year-old forward made plenty of progress in 2023-24, generating 20 goals and 50 points in 82 regular-season games. After all, Slafkovsky only had four tallies and 10 points in 39 appearances during his rookie campaign in 2022-23. He should see time on the top line and the first power-play unit in the upcoming season.
