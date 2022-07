Slafkovsky signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Wednesday.

The Canadiens selected Slafkovsky with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's Entry Draft. The 18-year-old winger spent the 2021-22 campaign with TPS of Finland's Liiga, picking up five goals and 10 points through 31 contests. At this juncture it appears as though Slafkovsky will return to Finland for the 2022-23 season, but if he impresses during training camp, he could make the jump to the NHL immediately.