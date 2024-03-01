Slafkovsky scored a goal on six shots and doled out three hits in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to Florida.

Slafkovsky's snap shot through a screen beat Anthony Stolarz with one second remaining in the second period. The tally snapped a four-game run without a point and five-gamer without a goal. It's been a tale of two seasons for the 19-year-old forward. Slafkovsky had just seven points through the season's first 29 games but 24 over the last 31. The scoring binge roughly tracks with his ascension to the top line.