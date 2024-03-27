Slafkovsky had an assist, two shots on net, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche.
Slafkovsky directed the puck to the boards where Nick Suzuki won the battle and scored the first of Montreal's two opening-period tallies. The assist extended Slafkovsky's point streak to a eight games -- his second eight-gamer this season -- during which he has two goals and seven assists.
