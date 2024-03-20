Slafkovsky had an assist, two shots on net, three hits and two penalty minutes in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.
Slafkovsky picked up a primary assist when his pass deflected off Nick Suzuki's skate and into the net. It was the fifth consecutive game with a point for the 19-year-old forward, who has a goal and five assists during that stretch. He's bounced back nicely from an eight-game stretch in which he had one point, which is a sign of Slafkovsky's growth and confidence in his second NHL season.
