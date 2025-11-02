Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal, added two PIM and logged three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky has four points over his last three games, and they've all been on the power play. It's good to see his offense pick up, but he'll need to supplement his work on the man advantage with some even-strength productivity eventually. He's at six goals, one helper, 27 shots, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 12 appearances in a top-line role this season.