Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Strikes on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.
Slafkovsky is warming up again with two goals and three assists over his last five games. That's come from a second-line role primarily, though he also remains on the top power-play unit. Slafkovsky is up to eight goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances this season. He would need to pick up the pace to reach the 50-point mark for a third straight year.
More News
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Scores, assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Strikes on power play•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Nets power-play marker•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Two power-play points in win•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Tallies again Monday•
-
Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Buries goal Saturday•