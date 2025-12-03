Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Slafkovsky is warming up again with two goals and three assists over his last five games. That's come from a second-line role primarily, though he also remains on the top power-play unit. Slafkovsky is up to eight goals, 14 points, 50 shots on net, 45 hits, 21 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 25 appearances this season. He would need to pick up the pace to reach the 50-point mark for a third straight year.