Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal in Monday's 4-3 win over Colorado. He finished with six shots and a block over 18:10 of ice time.

Three minutes after the Avalanche opened the scoring with a power-play tally, the Canadiens added one of their own. Slafkovsky filled a void at the corner of the net, and Nick Suzuki found him to tie the game. Slafkovsky needed a couple of whacks at the puck, but he potted his first goal in 10 games. The six shots tied a season-high for the 19-year-old forward, who's experienced a period of growth since joining Montreal's top line.