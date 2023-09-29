Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's preseason win over Ottawa.

Slafkovsky, playing his first game since last season, pounced on loose puck from a net-front scramble and beat Joonas Korpisalo with snap shot to give Montreal a 2-0 lead in the second period. The 19-year-old, after whetting his scoring appetite, looked for more later in the period but shot wide or was denied. Expectations are high for the 2022 first-overall pick, whose rookie season ended with four goals and 10 points over 39 games before a season-ending knee injury in January. "I'm just hoping for him to grow this season," head coach Martin St. Louis told Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette. "And growing is not necessarily in a straight line. There's going to be some dips and stuff, but I'm pretty sure from now until the end of the season, when we connect these dots, it's going up." Slafkovsky is penciled in as a third-line winger, but his role could grow if he shows development.