Slafkovsky notched two power-play assists, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.

Slafkovsky has gone six games without a goal, but he has five helpers in that span. Three of those assists have come with the man advantage, which is where he set up goals by Ivan Demidov and Nick Suzuki in Sunday's win. Slafkovsky is up to 20 points (11 on the power play) while adding 63 shots, 56 hits, 29 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 32 appearances. He's firmly in a top-six role, but he still needs to elevate his even-strength offense a bit.