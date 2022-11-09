Slafkovsky was suspended two games Wednesday by the Department of Player Safety for boarding the Red Wings' Matt Luff (wrist).

Slafkovsky received a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding at 14:28 of the third period during Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win against Detroit. Luff will undergo surgery Thursday and is expected to miss 10-12 weeks as a result of the incident. Slafkovsky has three goals in 10 games this season while averaging 11:02 of ice time. He'll be eligible to return Nov. 15 against New Jersey.