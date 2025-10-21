Slafkovsky scored a goal on three shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Slafkovsky has scored in back-to-back games as he looks to shake off a sluggish start to 2025-26. The 21-year-old winger is at three goals, 16 shots on net, 18 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through seven appearances. He was dropped from the top line for a few shifts in Monday's contest, but his production should be fine as long as that doesn't become a regular occurrence.