Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes.

Slafkovsky has played on the second line to begin the year, following the Canadiens' signing of Chris Kreider. The 22-year-old Slafkovsky is still on the top power-play unit and should find success, but he's been limited to one goal, five shots, three hits and a plus-1 rating over three contests. Given his established chemistry with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, it's a bit of a surprise to see Slafkovsky on the second line, but he should benefit the first time there's a shuffle in the Canadiens' top six.