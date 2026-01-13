Slafkovsky produced a goal and two assists in Monday's 6-3 win over Vancouver.

It's the second time in the last nine games that Slafkovsky has come through with a season-best three points. The 21-year-old in thriving on a line with 20-year-old rookie Ivan Demidov, and over the last 12 contests Slafkovsky has delivered eight goals and 18 points with 20 shots on net, 16 blocked shots, 13 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-10 rating.