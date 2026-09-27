Slafkovsky recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-2 preseason win over the Senators.

Slafkovsky assisted on Noah Dobson's power-play goal just 47 seconds into the second period, then broke a 2-2 tie at 6:13 of the third. He added another helper on Phillip Danault's insurance tally later in the frame, giving him a hand in each of Montreal's final three goals. Slafkovsky finished the preseason on a high note after also scoring in Montreal's exhibition opener against Toronto, and he is expected to be a key player for the Canadiens in the 2026-27 season, skating on the second line next to Phillip Danault and Alex Newhook.