Slafkovsky recorded a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canucks. He also notched two PIM, four shots on goal, a blocked shot, a hit and a plus-3 rating.

Slafkovsky went pointless in the previous two games, but he bounced back admirably here and delivered one of his most well-rounded games of the campaign. The 20-year-old winger has been playing at a high level in recent weeks and has cracked the scoresheet in five of his last eight contests, tallying four goals and four assists over that span.