Slafkovsky had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 win over the Avalanche on Thursday.

The goal was Slafkovsky's 20th this season. That ties his career mark, which he set in 2023-24. The growth in his game has been steady -- those 20 goals have come in 54 games, as opposed to the 82 it took him to set his mark. Slafkovsky has 20 goals, 23 assists, 81 hits and 107 shots in 54 games. That's a pace that would see him set a new career mark, but his hits are way down from last season's 194 (79 games).