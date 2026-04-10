Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Top sniping Slovakian since Hossa
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 win over the Lightning.
It was his 30th goal of the season, and it stood as the winner. Slafkovsky is the first Slovakian player to score 30 goals in a season since Marian Hossa scored 30 in 2013-14. The power winger has back-to-back two-point games (one goal, three assists) and eight shots in that span.
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