Slafkovsky scored a goal on two shots over 19:59 of ice time in Thursday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Slafkovsky fired a laser past Jonathan Quick late in the second period to extend his point streak to seven games, setting the franchise record for most consecutive games with a point by a teenager. He later assisted on a Cole Caufield tally and has 11 points during his streak, five in the last two contests.