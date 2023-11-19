Slafkovsky scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Slafkovsky was in the bumper and finished a feed from Nick Suzuki, who was behind the net. It was his first goal in seven games, and his second this season. So far, Slafkovsky has just six goals in 57 games over two seasons. That seems light on the surface, but he's still just 19 years of age. His release is like lightning, and his size is tantalizing. And there's plenty of time for him to become an NHL force. Remember -- Jack Hughes had about the same number of goals in the same number of games early in his career. He's no Jack Hughes, but he has the potential to be an NHL star.