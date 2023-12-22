Slafkovsky picked up a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to Minnesota.

Both of Slafkovsky's points came in the third period, setting up Nick Suzuki's power-play marker 1:09 into the frame before adding a goal with three minutes left in the contest, deflecting a David Savard shot to tie the game 3-3. The goal was Slafkovsky's first in 13 games -- he had just three assists in that span despite working on Montreal's first line and top power-play unit. Overall, the 19-year-old winger has three goals and 10 points through 32 games in his second NHL season.