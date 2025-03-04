Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal on three shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Slafkovsky stretched the Canadiens' lead to 3-0 with a first-period tally. When that advantage didn't hold, he set up Mike Matheson's game-winning goal in overtime. Slafkovsky had gone 11 games without a multi-point effort entering Monday. He's turning into a multi-category force with six points, 15 shots and 28 hits over his last six outings. For the season, the 20-year-old winger has 11 goals, 35 points (eight on the power play), 86 shots, 148 hits and a minus-7 rating through 58 appearances.