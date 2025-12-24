Canadiens' Juraj Slafkovsky: Two points in win over Boston
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Slafkovsky scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Both points came in the third period as the Canadiens broke open a 2-2 tie, Slafkovsky has produced multiple points in two straight games and four of the last eight, collecting two goals and nine points over that stretch -- including a goal and three assists on the power play.
