default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Slafkovsky scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Both points came in the third period as the Canadiens broke open a 2-2 tie, Slafkovsky has produced multiple points in two straight games and four of the last eight, collecting two goals and nine points over that stretch -- including a goal and three assists on the power play.

More News