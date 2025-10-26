Slafkovsky scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Slafkovsky earned his first multi-point effort of the season. His tally tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, and the Canadiens kept the momentum going to ultimately secure the win. Slafkovsky now has four goals, one assist, 23 shots on net, 21 hits, 12 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-3 rating over 10 appearances. He can do better on offense, but he's offset some of his slow start with ample non-scoring production so far.