Barron had an assist and one blocked shot over 14:45 of ice time in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Panthers.

Barron was the secondary helper on Rem Pitlick's goal in the third period. The Canadiens are expected to focus on developing young talent, like Barron, over the second half of the season. He didn't arrive to the NHL with a reputation for offense, but the 21-year-old has three points in nine games since being called up.