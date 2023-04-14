Barron scored a short-handed goal in Thursday's season-ending 5-4 loss to Boston. He added one hit, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 25:49 of ice time.

After some activity near the net, a loose puck came out to the slot where Barron jumped and buried it past Jeremy Swayman. The 21-year-old defenseman finished the season with four goals and 11 assists while going plus-2 over 39 games. He was called up in December and never went back to the AHL. Barron will have a spot on Montreal's blue line in 2023-24.