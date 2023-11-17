Barron scored a goal on two shots, blocked three shots, delivered two hits and had a two-minute penalty over 22:12 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vegas.

The Canadiens pulled the goalie and were pressing to score two goals late, when Barron closed the deficit to one. He was positioned in the high slot, stick cocked and ready to fire, and finished a feed from Cole Caufield. That he was on the ice in that situation is a telling sign that Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis believes in the offensive potential Barron showed last season (15 points, 39 games). The defenseman has four tallies on 13 shots (30.8 SH%) and five points over 14 games.