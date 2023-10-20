Barron could make his regular season debut Saturday in place of an injured Kaiden Guhle (upper body), Herb Zurkowsky of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Guhle is deemed day-to-day with an injury suffered during Tuesday's loss to the Wild. Barron, who opened the season as a healthy scratch for all three games, is prepared to make his debut against Washington. He played well enough in a 39-game sampling last season after being called up from AHL Laval but was not one of the top six defensemen coming out of training camp.