Barron scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over Winnipeg. He added two blocked shots, one hit and two penalty minutes over 19:09 of ice time.

Barron filled the center slot on a rush and went five hole on Laurent Brossoit to even the game at one goal apiece. It was the third goal in four games for Barron, who filled in for Kaiden Guhle after being a healthy scratch the first three games of the season. Guhle returned Saturday, was Barron's partner on the second pair, and had a pair of assists. Barron will remain the lineup now replacing the injured David Savard (hand), who is expected out until early December. However, if Barron continues to provide offense, he'll play over Gustav Lindstrom when Savard is ready to play.