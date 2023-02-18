Barron (shoulder) will be in the lineup versus Toronto on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Barron fell awkwardly into the boards Thursday after he was checked from behind courtesy of Andrei Svechnikov, but he is fine and will not miss a game. Barron has two goals, four assists and 17 hits with 15 blocks in 18 NHL games this season.
